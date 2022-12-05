Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,532 shares of company stock worth $15,296,782. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.44. 7,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,171. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

