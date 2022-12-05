Seaport Global Advisors LLC Purchases 29 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in MercadoLibre by 127.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $28.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $916.86. 3,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,109. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $893.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $842.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,365.97.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

