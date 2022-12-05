Seaport Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,219 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 359,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,179. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.