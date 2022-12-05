Seaport Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises about 1.5% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after acquiring an additional 129,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 155,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,372 shares of company stock valued at $56,077,771. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $330.65. 48,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,001. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $338.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 161.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

