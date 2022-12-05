Seaport Global Advisors LLC Buys 390 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $2,063,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 83.8% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.08. 49,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.72. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $242.00.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

