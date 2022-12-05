Seaport Global Advisors LLC Acquires 177 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.20. 2,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,516. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Stephens lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.