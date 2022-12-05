scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCPH. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, scPharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of SCPH opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $193.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.25. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.96.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 762,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,328,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,973,722. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $146,953.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,742.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 762,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,973,722. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 626,622 shares of company stock worth $2,635,860. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

