Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.03

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.03 and last traded at $54.20, with a volume of 15635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.90 million. Research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.