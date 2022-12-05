Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.65

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 6135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

SDGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

