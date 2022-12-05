Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.65

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 6135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.
SDGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
