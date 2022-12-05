Scge Management L.P. Sells 893,500 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Scge Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893,500 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises 2.3% of Scge Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Scge Management L.P. owned 0.57% of Okta worth $80,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4.1% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $63.16. 22,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,238. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $244.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price objective on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

