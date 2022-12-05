Scge Management L.P. Buys 399,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up approximately 4.2% of Scge Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Scge Management L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of Zscaler worth $147,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Zscaler by 221.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.54. 38,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day moving average is $154.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $332.50.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.97.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

