SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,166,565 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 57,739,594 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 0.8% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Uber Technologies worth $105,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 645.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 70,631 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.56. 228,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,683,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

