Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 176,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,173,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BFS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Saul Centers Trading Down 1.7 %

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of BFS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.70. 270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,576. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.03%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

