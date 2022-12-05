Sapphire Price Hits $0.0212 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $19.18 million and $5,597.20 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,261.85 or 0.07396830 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036412 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00080612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00026084 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

