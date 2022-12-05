Saltmarble (SML) Trading 60.3% Higher Over Last Week

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. Saltmarble has a market cap of $952.84 million and $1.08 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for about $19.61 or 0.00114342 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded up 60.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble launched on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 19.62470983 USD and is up 21.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,797,719.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

