Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $180.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $144.56 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $270.57. The company has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 516.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

