Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.44.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $144.56 on Thursday. Salesforce has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $270.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.29, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

