Safe Price Tops $7.51 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $7.51 or 0.00044045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $156.55 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00127388 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00227377 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00060694 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.20991733 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

