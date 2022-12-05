RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of RWS from GBX 650 ($7.78) to GBX 500 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 616.25 ($7.37).

Shares of RWS stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 345.20 ($4.13). 288,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,166. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,468.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 311.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 342.73. RWS has a 52-week low of GBX 254.80 ($3.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 664.50 ($7.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In related news, insider Lara Boro acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 333 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £9,823.50 ($11,752.00). In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £196,950 ($235,614.31). Also, insider Lara Boro acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 333 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £9,823.50 ($11,752.00).

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

