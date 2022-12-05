RWS (LON:RWS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 650 ($7.78) to GBX 500 ($5.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 616.25 ($7.37).

Get RWS alerts:

RWS Trading Up 0.5 %

RWS stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 344.70 ($4.12). The stock had a trading volume of 289,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,166. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,468.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 254.80 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 664.50 ($7.95). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 311.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 342.73.

Insider Activity

RWS Company Profile

In related news, insider Lara Boro acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 333 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,823.50 ($11,752.00). In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £196,950 ($235,614.31). Also, insider Lara Boro bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,823.50 ($11,752.00).

(Get Rating)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.