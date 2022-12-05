Rush Island Management LP Buys Shares of 1,373,788 Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,373,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,189,000. Veris Residential comprises approximately 4.0% of Rush Island Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rush Island Management LP owned approximately 1.51% of Veris Residential as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Veris Residential stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 75,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $913,411.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at $64,315,228.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 75,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $913,411.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at $64,315,228.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mahbod Nia purchased 79,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,633.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 630,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,749. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRE. Bank of America raised shares of Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Veris Residential to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Veris Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.