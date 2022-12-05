Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of Eastman Chemical worth $28,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,018.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $8,868,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,067.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 114,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after buying an additional 104,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

EMN stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.19. 6,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

