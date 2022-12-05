Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells $23,914,677.60 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.8 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.