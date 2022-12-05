Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$138.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$129.00.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$143.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.42.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

RY stock opened at C$134.21 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$127.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$126.63.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.17%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total value of C$539,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$777,187.60. Insiders sold 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,559,529 in the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

