Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Reduced by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,962 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Roper Technologies worth $110,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $443.87 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $494.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.24.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

