Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 101.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 101.40 ($1.21).
RR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.20) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.32) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 90.25 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,512.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.44.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
