RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $2.61

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.81. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 546,530 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
