RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $2.61

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.81. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 546,530 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,366,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,418 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 66.4% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,035,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,580 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 91.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,754,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 838,492 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

