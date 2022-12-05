Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 69,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 583,764 shares.The stock last traded at $55.55 and had previously closed at $54.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Institutional Trading of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

