Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,400 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,400 ($64.60) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($47.85) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($66.75) to GBX 5,450 ($65.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,303.85 ($63.45).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,584 ($66.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £90.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,045.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,043.45. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($75.88).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.