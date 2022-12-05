Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($71.66) to GBX 5,900 ($70.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,400 ($64.60) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,303.85 ($63.45).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:RIO traded up GBX 108 ($1.29) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,692 ($68.09). 1,077,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,211. The stock has a market cap of £92.26 billion and a PE ratio of 632.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,045.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,041.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.93) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($75.88).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.