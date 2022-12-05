RH (NYSE:RH) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RH. Wedbush lowered RH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $337.94.

NYSE:RH opened at $280.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.87. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $658.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RH will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $37,769.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,152.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $37,769.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,152.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,537 in the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of RH by 26.7% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 117.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,816,000 after acquiring an additional 196,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,960 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

