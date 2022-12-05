Revain 24 Hour Volume Hits $620,788.96 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $50.55 million and $620,788.96 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00502070 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,135.17 or 0.30273690 BTC.
Revain Profile
Revain is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org.
Revain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.