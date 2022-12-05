Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Yum! Brands (YUM)

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/5/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $149.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $128.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $122.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $143.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Yum! Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $130.91. The stock had a trading volume of 89,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,526. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.33.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $6,247,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

