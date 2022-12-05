Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Macerich (MAC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Macerich (NYSE: MAC):

12/5/2022 – Macerich had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $16.00.

12/2/2022 – Macerich had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00.

11/17/2022 – Macerich was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

11/16/2022 – Macerich had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $9.00.

10/12/2022 – Macerich is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Macerich had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of MAC stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $19.51.

Macerich Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -174.36%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Macerich

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $99,567.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,567.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,600.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

