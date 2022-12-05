Repertoire Partners LP Takes $631,000 Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,071 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Benefitfocus accounts for about 0.2% of Repertoire Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Repertoire Partners LP owned about 0.24% of Benefitfocus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.38. 7,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNFT shares. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

