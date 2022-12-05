Repertoire Partners LP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Sprinklr comprises about 0.3% of Repertoire Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 167,900 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth about $11,368,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 24,692 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $278,278.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 530,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,754.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,520 shares of company stock valued at $735,718. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXM. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Sprinklr stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,505. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

