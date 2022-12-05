Repertoire Partners LP Invests $153,000 in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Repertoire Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Science 37 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Science 37 by 32.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the first quarter worth $60,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNCE. William Blair lowered shares of Science 37 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Science 37 from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Science 37 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science 37 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

SNCE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. 1,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,810. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Science 37 had a negative net margin of 66.46% and a negative return on equity of 72.32%. The business had revenue of $16.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

