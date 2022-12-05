Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Up 6.8%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.32. 4,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 350,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $722.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.

Institutional Trading of Repare Therapeutics

About Repare Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bpifrance SA acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000.

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also

