Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Up 6.8%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.32. 4,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 350,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
The stock has a market cap of $722.59 million, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
