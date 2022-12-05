Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

Shares of RCII stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.