Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.
Rent-A-Center Price Performance
Shares of RCII stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
