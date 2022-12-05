renBTC (RENBTC) Price Tops $17,207.34 on Exchanges

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for $17,207.34 or 0.99988291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $61.60 million and approximately $511,220.78 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renBTC has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $991.53 or 0.05796173 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00507130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,237.33 or 0.30578747 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

