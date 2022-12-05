Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($195.88) to €155.00 ($159.79) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($313.40) to €310.00 ($319.59) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($335.05) to €257.00 ($264.95) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.83.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Shares of REMYY opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

