RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.97. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 367,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 183,225 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Articles

