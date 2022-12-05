Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF)

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DRKTF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Darktrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darktrace in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $456.67.

Darktrace Price Performance

Shares of Darktrace stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Darktrace has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

