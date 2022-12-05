Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL):
- 11/29/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 11/22/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/21/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 11/4/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.8 %
RCL stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,772,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.41.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
