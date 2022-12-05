Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL):

11/29/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

11/22/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.8 %

RCL stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,772,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

