Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $72.55 million and $5.98 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.01 or 0.01716920 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00013718 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00038773 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000531 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.03 or 0.01769758 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,823,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

