R. F. Lafferty Lowers ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $28.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price target indicates a potential upside of 137.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.
CHPT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 151,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.57. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
