QUASA (QUA) 1-Day Volume Tops $130,411.12

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $104.93 million and $130,411.12 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,146.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010581 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00040759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00242780 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00138525 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $127,123.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

