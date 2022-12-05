QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.25 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and $3,327.62 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00011370 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.93652892 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,579.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

