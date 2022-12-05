ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Up 4.2%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 2,638,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 67,941,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 933.3% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

